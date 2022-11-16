ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Portland Pilots travel to take on the Air Force Falcons

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Portland Pilots (3-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland Pilots.

Air Force finished 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

Portland finished 6-9 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

