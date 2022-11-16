Portland Pilots travel to take on the Air Force Falcons

Portland Pilots (3-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)
Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland Pilots.
Air Force finished 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.
Portland finished 6-9 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
