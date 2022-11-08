ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » Portland begins season at…

Portland begins season at home against Florida A&M

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M Rattlers at Portland Pilots

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots open the season at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Portland finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Pilots averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Florida A&M finished 13-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Rattlers averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up