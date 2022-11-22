Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Pope scores 31, UCSD knocks off George Washington 75-70

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:17 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Pope put up 31 points as UCSD beat George Washington 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Pope was 11 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Tritons (2-4). Jace Roquemore scored nine points, shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

James Bishop finished with 25 points and four assists for the Colonials (3-2). Brendan Adams added 20 points and two steals for George Washington. In addition, Maximus Edwards finished with 10 points.

Pope’s 16-point second half helped UCSD finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

