Pollard leads Maryland-Eastern Shore over Marist 70-59

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 11:47 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-59 win over Marist on Tuesday night.

Pollard had eight rebounds for the Hawks (2-3). Da’Shawn Phillip shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Chace Davis scored 10.

Patrick Gardner finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-4). Javon Cooley added nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

