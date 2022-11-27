Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Pittsburgh Panthers play the Northwestern Wildcats, seek 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Northwestern scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-0 in road games. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 11.0 points for Northwestern.

Hinson is averaging 16 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Pittsburgh.

