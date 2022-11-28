Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Pittsburgh Panthers face the Northwestern Wildcats, seek 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -8.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Northwestern is the top team in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 51.7 points while holding opponents to 32.2% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-0 on the road. Pittsburgh is third in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by John Hugley averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern.

Blake Hinson is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.7 points for Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

