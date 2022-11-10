Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after Hinson’s 27-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)
Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-58 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Pittsburgh went 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.
West Virginia went 0-10 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.