Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after Hinson’s 27-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the West Virginia…

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-58 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Pittsburgh went 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

West Virginia went 0-10 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.