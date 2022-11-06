Pittsburgh hosts UT Martin for season opener

UT Martin Skyhawks at Pittsburgh Panthers Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -11; over/under is 140 BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers host the UT Martin Skyhawks in the season opener.

Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers averaged 61.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from behind the arc last season.

UT Martin finished 8-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

