Pittsburgh hosts UT Martin for season opener

UT Martin Skyhawks at Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -11; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers host the UT Martin Skyhawks in the season opener.
Pittsburgh went 8-11 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Panthers averaged 61.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from behind the arc last season.
UT Martin finished 8-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
