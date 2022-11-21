Picarelli leads UMBC against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on…

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UNC Greensboro went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Spartans averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

UMBC finished 18-14 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Retrievers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.