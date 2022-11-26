Phelps and SMU host Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces the Lamar Cardinals after…

Lamar Cardinals (3-3) at SMU Mustangs (2-3)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces the Lamar Cardinals after Zhruic Phelps scored 21 points in SMU’s 76-72 overtime loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mustangs are 2-2 in home games. SMU is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Lamar leads the Southland with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Phelps is shooting 39.5% and averaging 18.4 points for SMU.

Nate Calmese is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 13.5 points for Lamar.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.