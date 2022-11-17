RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Peterson leads USC against Mount St. Mary’s after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at USC Trojans (2-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC’s 59-57 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

USC went 26-8 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 14-16 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

