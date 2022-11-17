Peterson leads USC against Mount St. Mary’s after 20-point showing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at USC Trojans (2-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at USC Trojans (2-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC’s 59-57 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

USC went 26-8 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 14-16 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

