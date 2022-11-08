Perkins, Jimerson send Saint Louis past Murray State 91-68

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 21 points and Gibson Jimerson scored 20 to help Saint Louis defeat Murray…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 21 points and Gibson Jimerson scored 20 to help Saint Louis defeat Murray State 91-68 in a season opener on Monday night.

Perkins shot 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Billikens. Jimerson made 7 of 16 shots (4 for 12 from distance). Javon Pickett recorded 13 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Jamari Smith led the way for the Racers with 19 points. Murray State also got 14 points from Rob Perry. In addition, Kenny White Jr. finished with 10 points.

Saint Louis entered halftime up 44-29. Perkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Saint Louis was outscored by Murray State in the second half by an eight-point margin, but Jimerson scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Louis hosts Evansville while Murray State hosts Lindsey Wilson.

