Pepperdine takes on UC Irvine following Porter’s 23-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UC…

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jevon Porter scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 94-80 win against the Vanguard Lions.

Pepperdine went 7-25 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine finished 15-10 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 15 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.