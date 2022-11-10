Pepperdine takes on CSU Fullerton following Lewis’ 29-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) Fullerton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the CSU…

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1)

Fullerton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Maxwell Lewis scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 106-67 victory against the Rice Owls.

CSU Fullerton went 11-2 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Titans averaged 70.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Pepperdine went 0-13 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Waves averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

