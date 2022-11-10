ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Pepperdine takes on CSU Fullerton following Lewis’ 29-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1)

Fullerton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Maxwell Lewis scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 106-67 victory against the Rice Owls.

CSU Fullerton went 11-2 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Titans averaged 70.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Pepperdine went 0-13 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Waves averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

