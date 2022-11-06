Pepperdine starts season at home against Rice

Rice Owls at Pepperdine Waves
Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -3; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves start the season at home against the Rice Owls.
Pepperdine went 7-25 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Waves allowed opponents to score 77.5 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.
Rice went 16-17 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Owls allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.
