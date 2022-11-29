Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Pepperdine hosts Stevenson and…

Pepperdine hosts Stevenson and Cal Poly

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Brantly Stevenson scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 62-58 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Waves have gone 4-0 at home. Pepperdine scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-2 on the road. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is shooting 63.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for Pepperdine.

Alimamy Koroma is shooting 58.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up