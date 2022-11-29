Pepperdine hosts Stevenson and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Brantly Stevenson scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 62-58 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Waves have gone 4-0 at home. Pepperdine scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-2 on the road. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is shooting 63.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for Pepperdine.

Alimamy Koroma is shooting 58.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.7 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

