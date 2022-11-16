ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Pepperdine earns 94-80 win against Vanguard

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 12:42 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 23 points as Pepperdine beat Vanguard 94-80 on Tuesday.

Porter also contributed eight rebounds for the Waves (3-1). Maxwell Lewis scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Mike Mitchell Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Garrett White led the Lions (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Phillip Willis added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Vanguard. In addition, Preston Sims had nine points and four steals.

Pepperdine outscored Vanguard by two points over the final half, while Lewis led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Pepperdine hosts UC Irvine in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

