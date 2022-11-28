Penn State visits Clemson for non-conference matchup

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and…

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Penn State square off in non-conference action.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Clemson scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 0-0 on the road. Penn State is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 9.1 points for Clemson.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.3 points for Penn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.