Penn State hosts Winthrop for season opener

Winthrop Eagles at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -12.5;…

Winthrop Eagles at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -12.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Winthrop Eagles in the season opener.

Penn State finished 14-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nittany Lions gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.