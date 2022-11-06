ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Penn State hosts Winthrop for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Winthrop Eagles at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -12.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Winthrop Eagles in the season opener.

Penn State finished 14-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nittany Lions gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

