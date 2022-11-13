Penn State hosts Butler following Bates’ 25-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces…

Butler Bulldogs (1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Manny Bates scored 25 points in Butler’s 89-53 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

Penn State finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Nittany Lions averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 8.9 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Butler finished 6-14 in Big East play and 3-8 on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

