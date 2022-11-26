Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Pember's 28 lead UNC…

Pember’s 28 lead UNC Asheville past Western Carolina 73-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 28 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Carolina 73-61 on Saturday.

Pember added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Jamon Battle scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Tajion Jones shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (4-3). Western Carolina also got 11 points from Bernard Pelote. Vonterius Woolbright also had nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up