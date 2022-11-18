RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Panzo’s 15 points paces Stetson past Rider 78-68

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 8:42 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — Wheza Panzo scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds and Stetson beat Rider 78-68 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland.

Stephan Swenson scored 13 points for the undefeated Hatters (3-0). Jalen Blackmon scored 10 points. Mahamadou Diawara broke a 15-all tie with a 3-pointer with 9:13 remaining before halftime and Stetson led for the rest of the game.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Tariq Ingraham added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Rider. In addition, Mervin James finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Stetson plays Niagara while Rider squares off against Central Arkansas.

