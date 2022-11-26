Pack leads Miami against UCF after 23-point game

Miami Hurricanes (5-1) at UCF Knights (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the UCF Knights…

Miami Hurricanes (5-1) at UCF Knights (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the UCF Knights after Nijel Pack scored 23 points in Miami’s 79-56 victory against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Knights have gone 3-1 at home. UCF scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 0-0 on the road. Miami is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. CJ Kelly is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.7 points for UCF.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 14 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Miami.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

