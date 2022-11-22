Pacific (CA) plays Mount St. Mary’s in non-conference play

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific (CA) -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) and Mount St. Mary’s face off in non-conference action.

Pacific (CA) went 8-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 17.7 from 3-point range.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 14-16 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers shot 44.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.