Ousmane scores 17 as North Texas defeats Paul Quinn 76-46

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 11:37 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane’s 17 points helped North Texas defeat Paul Quinn 76-46 on Tuesday night.

Ousmane added seven rebounds for the Mean Green (3-1). Jayden Martinez scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry had 10 points.

Norris Williams led the way for the Tigers with 16 points and three steals. Trevoin Shaw scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

