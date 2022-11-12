Ousmane leads North Texas against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point game

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Abou Ousmane scored 23 points in North Texas’ 53-47 victory against the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Gaels averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

North Texas went 9-1 on the road and 25-7 overall last season. The Mean Green averaged 6.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

