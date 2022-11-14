ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Ortiz’s 21 help North Alabama knock off Blue Mountain 100-60

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 9:52 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz scored 21 points as North Alabama beat Blue Mountain of Mississippi 100-60 on Monday night.

Ortiz shot 8 for 9, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lions (3-0). Damien Forrest scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Daniel Braster finished with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jakobey Hitchens led the way for the Toppers with nine points. Vatangoe Donzo added nine points and two blocks for Blue Mountain and Ryan Sanders finished with nine points.

North Alabama visits Mississippi Valley State in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

