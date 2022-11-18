Oregon State takes home win streak into matchup with Portland State

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will…

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Beavers take on Portland State.

Oregon State finished 3-13 at home last season while going 3-28 overall. The Beavers averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 17.1 from 3-point range.

Portland State went 10-10 in Big Sky games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

