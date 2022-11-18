RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Oregon State takes home win streak into matchup with Portland State

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Beavers take on Portland State.

Oregon State finished 3-13 at home last season while going 3-28 overall. The Beavers averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 17.1 from 3-point range.

Portland State went 10-10 in Big Sky games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

