Oregon State Beavers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Duke Blue Devils (4-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -18.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers will take on the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon State went 3-28 overall with a 2-9 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Beavers shot 44.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Duke finished 32-7 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

