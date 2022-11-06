Oregon hosts Florida A&M to open season

Florida A&M Rattlers at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -31; over/under is 138.5…

Florida A&M Rattlers at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -31; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.

Oregon finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Florida A&M went 13-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Rattlers allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

