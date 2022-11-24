UConn Huskies (5-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-2) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (5-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play the No. 20 UConn Huskies in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon went 20-15 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks shot 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

UConn went 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies shot 43.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

