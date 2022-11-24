Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Oregon Ducks play the No. 20 UConn Huskies

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

UConn Huskies (5-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play the No. 20 UConn Huskies in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon went 20-15 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks shot 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

UConn went 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies shot 43.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

