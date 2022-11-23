Oregon Ducks face the No. 20 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (5-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-2) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play the…

UConn Huskies (5-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play the No. 20 UConn Huskies in Portland, Oregon.

Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 9-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Ducks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

UConn finished 23-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

