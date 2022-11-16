RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
O’Neil has 17 as American takes down William & Mary 71-64

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 9:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil had 17 points in American’s 71-64 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday night.

O’Neil also contributed five blocks for the Eagles (1-2). Elijah Stephens scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Matt Rogers was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tribe (1-3) were led in scoring by Gabe Dorsey, who finished with 16 points. William & Mary also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Noah Collier. Chris Mullins also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

