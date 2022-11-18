Omier leads Miami against Providence after 21-point game

Providence Friars (3-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces the Providence…

Providence Friars (3-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces the Providence Friars after Norchad Omier scored 21 points in Miami’s 87-61 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Miami finished 10-5 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second chance points and 11.1 bench points last season.

Providence finished 7-2 on the road and 27-6 overall last season. The Friars shot 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

