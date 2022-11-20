Omaha visits Iowa after Murray’s 29-point game

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Omaha…

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kris Murray scored 29 points in Iowa’s 83-67 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

Iowa finished 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Omaha went 4-14 in Summit games and 0-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 27.5 in the paint, 10.8 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

