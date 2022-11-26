Omaha plays Southern

Southern Jaguars (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-4) Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks take on…

Southern Jaguars (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-4)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks take on the Southern Jaguars at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Mavericks have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Omaha has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 31.7% for Omaha.

Bryson Etienne is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. P.J. Byrd is averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.