Omaha Mavericks square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-4)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Omaha Mavericks square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Mavericks have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Omaha is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.8 points for Omaha.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 9.8 points for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

