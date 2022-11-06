Ole Miss tips off season at home against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -22.5; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -22.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels start the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves.

Ole Miss went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Rebels gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Alcorn State finished 9-13 on the road and 17-17 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 10.3 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.