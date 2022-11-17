Ole Miss takes on UT Martin following Murrell’s 25-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Matthew Murrell scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 70-58 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 10-8 at home. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

UT Martin finished 8-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

