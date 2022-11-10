Ole Miss takes on Florida Atlantic after Murrell’s 20-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts…

Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Matthew Murrell scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 73-58 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Ole Miss went 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 7.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Florida Atlantic went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Owls shot 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

