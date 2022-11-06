Old Dominion begins season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Old Dominion Monarchs Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -10.5; over/under…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Old Dominion Monarchs

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs start the season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-15 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Hawks averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

