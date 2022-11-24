Okpara and Harvard host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1) Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Loyola…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1)

Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Chisom Okpara scored 24 points in Harvard’s 69-59 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Crimson are 1-0 in home games. Harvard has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers are 1-0 on the road. Loyola Chicago ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Philip Alston averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Ledlum is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.8 points for Harvard.

Braden Norris is shooting 21.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Alston is averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds for Loyola Chicago.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

