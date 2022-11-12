ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Oklahoma State visits Oakland following Townsend’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-1)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland’s 87-82 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Oakland went 20-12 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

Oklahoma State went 3-8 on the road and 15-15 overall last season. The Cowboys averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

