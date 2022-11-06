Oklahoma State hosts UT Arlington to tip off season

UT Arlington Mavericks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -21.5; over/under…

UT Arlington Mavericks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -21.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the UT Arlington Mavericks in the season opener.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 39.2% from the field last season.

UT Arlington finished 11-18 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Mavericks gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

