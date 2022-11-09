ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Oklahoma State Cowboys to host Southern Illinois Salukis Thursday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Oklahoma State went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 15-15 overall. The Cowboys averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

Southern Illinois went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Salukis averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

