Oklahoma State Cowboys play the No. 8 UConn Huskies, seek 4th straight victory

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at UConn Huskies (8-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 8 UConn.

The Huskies are 5-0 in home games. UConn leads the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Cowboys are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma State scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for UConn.

Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.0 points for Oklahoma State.

