Oklahoma plays Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners meet at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Sooners have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Bijan Cortes shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Rebels are 6-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16.2 points and five assists. Tanner Groves is shooting 55.6% and averaging 10.8 points for Oklahoma.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 15.2 points and two steals for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 12.2 points for Ole Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

