Okani leads UIC against Green Bay after 20-point game

UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 89-66 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Phoenix are 0-0 on their home court. Green Bay is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. UIC is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% for Green Bay.

Jace Carter is averaging 16 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 15.2 points for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

