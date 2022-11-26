Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Okafor scores 27, Wichita State tops Tarleton 83-71

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:47 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Gus Okafor’s 27 points off of the bench sparked Wichita State to an 83-71 victory over Tarleton on Saturday night.

Okafor added eight rebounds for the Shockers (4-2). Kenny Pohto finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. finished 5 of 7 from the field, scoring 11 and blocking five shots.

The Texans (3-3) were led by Jakorie Smith with 19 points and three steals. Freddy Hicks and Lue Williams both scored 14. Hicks added eight rebounds and five assists.

Wichita State entered halftime up 44-32. Okafor paced the team in the first half with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

