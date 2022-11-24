Ohio takes on Eastern Illinois following Wilson’s 21-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Dwight Wilson scored 21 points in Ohio’s 70-66 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio finished 15-2 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Bobcats shot 43.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 1-16 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

